Quick tips to jump back into fitness

Consistently staying active is often a nice idea for many students and members of the workforce, but not necessarily a reality.

There never seem to be enough hours in the day to squeeze in those thirty minutes of exercise, nor does there seem to be the motivation and means to do it. It’s easy to add “work out more” to the New Year’s resolutions list, but actually following through can feel like a Herculean task.

Traditionally, adding physical activity to your routine could involve purchasing a gym membership, joining a fitness class, buying workout equipment, etc. These are perfectly fine and good means of exercise, but for people struggling to jump into the fitness world, there could be any number of reasons why they aren’t accessible.

For example, traditional avenues of exercise like those listed previously may not be affordable for some; moreover, those who struggle with depression, anxiety, and other mental illness that interfere with motivation and public operation can have a hard time starting and sticking to a regular fitness routine.

Regardless of your deterrent, fear not—here are some ideas to keep your body active and moving!

Disclaimer: Please take the safety of yourself and others into account when considering these tips. We are still in a pandemic and must do our part to protect our communities.

1. Take up gardening!

While not an obvious form of exercise, gardening is rewarding, good for the environment, and active. It’s very physical work, from lifting heavy objects, crouching over planters and weeding, among other activities. Try finding your neighborhood garden or starting your own wherever you live! Gardening is also a great way to get some fresh air and spend some time away from all the screens and devices in your home. If you don’t know where to start, there are many resources available on the internet. For example, “Epic Gardening” is a popular TikTok account that provides tips, tutorials and ideas for gardening.

2. Try a fitness game!

Fitness games are one of the most fun and addicting ways to stay active, provided you have a game console available to you. “Ring Fit Adventure,” an action RPG where exercise is the main form of combat, is an excellent introduction to fitness. While quite the investment, “Ring Fit Adventure” is an entirely customizable and overall delightful experience that encourages players to return each day, even if only for 10 minutes. Another great option is “Just Dance,” a popular party game, featuring dance routines to hit songs. It’s a great experience with friends, if possible, and also boasts a “Just Sweat” mode, which tracks calories. Classics like Wii Fit, Wii Sports, and Dance Dance Revolution are all viable options as well—with fitness games, it really depends on your preference. Whatever gets you off the couch!

3. Go for a walk!

While going for a walk is not a novel idea, it remains one of the easiest ways to get your body moving. You can spice up your walk by listening to an audiobook or podcast, or you can go for a stroll with friends or family. If you are unable to see them, you could FaceTime them during your walk and encourage them to do the same, simulating the feeling of going for a walk together. Another way to make your walk unique is an app called “The Walk” by Six to Start, which is a fitness tracking app with a gripping story starring you as the protagonist. In the vein of walking, hiking is another option, as well as simply standing more during the day.

Getting out and getting active can be difficult, especially in a pandemic. Many people have found themselves unable and unmotivated to return to exercise after so much time shut inside. Hopefully, these suggestions and tips have provided you with the push you needed to start moving, a little bit at a time!