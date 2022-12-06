Belmont Shore Christmas Parade returns after a two-year hiatus

Crowds gathered together to experience the joyful and much anticipated return of the 38th annual Belmont Shore Christmas Parade on Dec. 3, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

As one of the most popular Christmas parades in Long Beach and the region, it serves as a perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

Presented by Councilwoman Suzie Price, The Port of Long Beach and The Belmont Shore Business Association, the parade provided a taste of what Long Beach has to offer.

With over 100 local entries, the parade included floats designed by Long Beach businesses, associations, local personalities and dignitaries.

There were various performances by high school marching bands, dance and cheer teams along with grand appearances by local businesses, clubs, organizations.

This year’s theme was “Christmas at the Movies.” Holiday spirit radiated from all the lights and adornments, leaving quite the jolly impression on many of the parade attendees who have been anticipating its return since the pandemic.

“It’s nice, going back to normal. Everyone’s happy and friendly and seems to be enjoying their time,” said Long Beach local and parade goer Marc Riano.

“You really get to see what’s in Long Beach, all the companies and businesses,” he said.

With rows of people and chairs lined up along Second Street, heading east from Livingston Ave to Bayshore Ave, individuals of all ages attended to witness the colorful floats and bright lights decorating Second Street.

Santa Claus and his elves finished the parade off strong by making their appearance with the local fire department, sparking the excited feeling of the holiday spirit within the crowd.

With the effort of making every holiday season special for the community, this parade has served as a special event for locals to look forward to every December.

“Belmont Shore loves the holidays and is adorned with light pole banners with festive holiday symbols and sentiments,” as mentioned on Belmont Shore’s official website.