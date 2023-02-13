Showing love to your wallet on Valentine’s Day

The beginning of the semester brings mass expenses for college students, but the broke college student life doesn’t mean you should have to miss out on holidays. T

here are plenty of places you and your Valentine or Galentine can go on a budget.

1. The Hangar

While being potentially the most expensive on the list, The Hangar is a cute, but casual place to spend Valentine’s Day.

This venue is inside the Long Beach Exchange and could be perfect for picky or indecisive eaters, making it a great date spot. The Hangar is a space that offers multiple walk-up-style restaurants connected by a large seating area. The open-concept seating is perfect for large groups or even meeting a potential new Valentine.

2. Mini Monster Cafe

Mini Monster is the perfect dessert date. Grab a signature Thai Tea or a Mini Monster macaron and head over to the beach! That’s right, the beach is just a short walk away creating a perfect picnic scene. Watch the sunset with your Valentine and enjoy your treats from Mini Monster.

3. Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden

If you’re not gonna be able to go out because you’re stuck at school, visit the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden. From enjoying nature to admiring the beautiful koi fish, there are many reasons to visit this location. All you have to do is make a free reservation online. The reservation allows for a limited number of people per time slot, which makes the perfect serene experience. Visit and enjoy the koi fish, the scenery and quality time with your Valentine! Reservations are good for up to six people so you could bring all your Galentines too.

If you’re tired of staying home and watching movies, these are some inexpensive alternatives.