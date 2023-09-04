LBSU students showcase fall fashion trends

Long Beach State students are embracing the transition into fall by styling bold statement pieces, casual basics and thrifted finds across campus.

Fifth-year mechanical engineering student Alexander Mendez juxtaposes eccentric, bright hair with muted, relaxed pieces. In place of reflecting fashion trends through clothes, he prefers to take inspiration from seasonal color palettes.

“Right now, because we are in August, we are transitioning from summer to fall,” Mendez said. “So, I decided to [take inspiration] from hot colors and cold colors.”

While seasonal hues can influence a wardrobe collection, many students take inspiration from Pinterest boards and current musical trends. For first-year theater arts student Jeanneatte Mendoza, artists like Mitski and Billie Eilish provide inspiration for the popular fairy grunge core, an aesthetic combination that influences her outfits.

Her self described “edgy” style is not fixed for the entire year, though. This fall, she looks forward to gusty winds and chillier forecasts that encourage more students to wear layered looks.

Mendoza especially showed enthusiasm for the opportunity to wear earmuffs, leg warmers and arm warmers this season. She raved about layered skirt looks that colder weather allows.

“If I’m wearing a skirt, I can wear tights, leg warmers, boots and different coats,” said Mendoza. “I’m looking forward to the cold season to wear that stuff.”

First-year fashion merchandising major Claire Nguyen eagerly anticipates wearing wool sweaters and long skirts once the weather cools down this fall. Nguyen’s primary style inspiration comes from influencers Enya Umanzor and Orion Carloto, who are known for sparking online trend cycles.

Bows, ballet flats, jorts and t-shirts with ironic sayings have been some of Nguyen’s favorite trends of the season. As an employee at a thrift store, Nguyen primarily buys her clothing second hand.

“I love the sustainability of [thrifting] and how affordable it is,” Nguyen said. “Vintage stuff is also very good quality because they are meant to last.”

Third-year student Angelica Trevizo styled a black micro skirt and a purple button-up vest on campus, saying her closet is inspired by the grunge fashion of the ‘90s and 2000s. She also buys most of her clothing at small church thrift stores, where she finds affordable pieces to add to her wardrobe.

Trevizo’s favorite accessories are her stacks of silver earrings and assortment of American traditional tattoos.

“I have a cultural tattoo for my grandma who is from Guam,” Trevizo said. “I also have a Bojack Horseman tattoo that I got on a whim but I never regretted it.”

Trevizo has noticed plenty of new trends around campus as the season transitions into fall, such as students layering skirts over denim and adding ties or scarves to their outfits.

With changes in the weather and new emerging fashion trends, LBSU students continue to express their unique styles throughout the semester.