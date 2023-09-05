Week of Welcome makes its return

Week of Welcome has established itself as the primary introduction for student organizations to welcome new and returning students to their rosters.

A number of student organizations use this opportunity to recruit potential new members to their welcoming communities. Organizations from recreational, engineering, business clubs and more all transform the upper quad into a lively environment filled with tables of informational handouts and prizes.

Dan Pham, a returning senior majoring in communication studies and minoring in marketing, shared some of his interests that he hopes to learn more about by building lasting connections.

“I do want to work in a high company that has to do with radio or video, and I think coming back to Cal State Long Beach to work in any forms of the media field here would be great,” Pham said.

Pham is currently interning with 22 West Media as a DJ and hopes to have a radio talk show one day. Pham is continuing to build his portfolio for a multi-faceted media route, so that he may enter the career field with a wide variety of knowledge.

Media clubs and student organizations provide students with the opportunity to gain more experience with networking. This has become increasingly more important with careers in media, especially with many media related fields joining the summer of labor movements.

Some student organizations like 22 West Media or even Producers club, provide a space for students to familiarize themselves with equipment. Learning how to work with peers, network and operate the equipment of their given field are some of the lessons these organizations and clubs can provide students before moving into the professional sector.

Student resources like the Dream Success Center, Beach XP and study abroad programs also made their appearance at Week of Welcome, garnering the attention of a few newer students.

Abigail Juarez, a first-year business major focusing in accounting, and her friend Enya Velazquez, first-year business major focusing in marketing, were especially drawn towards the resources at Beach XP.

“Being part of the Beach XP program, they’re always there, they tell us, ‘if you guys have questions about anything email us, message us, anything,’ so I think that also makes it easier to communicate any questions you have,” Velazquez said.

Juarez echoed the sentiment towards both academic advising and health resources that have been made available for students,

“I find it really helpful knowing exactly who I can talk to whenever I need the help, and knowing there’s so many different help centers for mental health for students and physical health,” Juarez said.

Week of Welcome has something for every one of the vastly different students that attend Cal State Long Beach, especially with regards to athletic programs and recreational clubs.

Daniel Reyes, a senior majoring in accounting, took to the mountains with the snowboarding team and grew to love the fun connections and experiences that snowboarding has to offer.

Reyes had been introduced to snowboarding through the CSULB Ski and Snowboard Team, hitting the slopes for the very first time with team members.

“Anybody is willing to help you get better, help you learn,” Reyes said. “We’re all just about snowboarding, going up to the mountains and having fun”.

There’s a club or organization for almost anything at Cal State Long Beach. Clubs and organizations are available through their various social media accounts, but can also be found through your student portal at Events and Orgs.