Smorgasport succesfully delivers an on-campus carnival experience

Smorgasport, an on-campus carnival experience, made a triumphant return to CSULB on Friday, Sept. 8.

ASI’s annual event celebrated the start of a new academic year and created a space for students to engage with their community. The event was facilitated with a desire to provide a safe, stress-free environment for the Long Beach State community. It offered an array of activities for attendees to enjoy.

These activities included activities such as carnival games, henna tattoos and human hamster ball races that kept students entertained throughout the event. Other attractions such as the roller rink and the roller coaster rides also drew big lines.

However, some students felt the lines could have been managed better. When asked about this issue, Phoenix Moyle, a first-year biology major said, “I feel like the lines are really long. I understand why they’re long, because it’s a free event and anyone can come, but I waited longer to do some rides than I did to actually be in the ride.”

Despite this, Moyle still enjoyed her time. “I’m impressed that it’s all free and that I get to just exist here for free. Normally, events like these cost a lot of money, so I’m here to get as much out of it as I can.”

Food trucks also lined the perimeter of parking lot E1 and featured a handful of tasty options for students. Trucks like Veggie Bomb, Crepes Bonaparte, Stop Bye Indonesian Fusion, Baby’s Burgers and Kalamaki gave students a lot of options to choose from. The food and free ice cream distributed by Beach Pantry was the cherry on top of an already successful event.

ASI workers were pleased with the turnout of the event. When first-year pre-nursing major Allison Curd was asked what she thought about Smorgasport, she said, “I think it’s really awesome that there’s an event that students can come to that is safe, central to their school and that’s controlled in a good space. It’s just kind of nostalgic fun, it’s a good time for sure.”

Israel Jara, a third-year sociology major, echoed this sentiment. “It’s awesome. The energies are great out here. I feel like the sun is getting everyone really vibrant out here today, so it’s been really great energies all day today.”

22 West Media made sure they kept spirits high during the event as they controlled the DJ booth and played a wide variety of feel-good music. The music happily played in the background as students waited in line at the McCafé booth or to get their very own caricature drawing.

Whether students came for the food, the races or the rides, Smorgasport delivered a unique campus experience for them to enjoy. With another successful Smorgasport underneath their belt, ASI is set to continue throwing the event for the foreseeable future.