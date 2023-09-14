Setting the stage ablaze: An exclusive interview with Nitefire

Whether it’s navigating a physical separation that spans thousands of miles or a blown power fuse at a sold-out headliner show, the up-and-coming band Nitefire continues to amaze audiences with their unique rock sound and electrifying stage presence.

Coming from humble beginnings, Nitefire began when Nico Geyer and Luke White started jamming together in high school on the weekends. It wasn’t until both went to college on opposite coasts; Geyer in New York and White in Santa Barbara, that the two really started writing music together.

“We did kind of a postal service thing back and forth for a little bit,” Geyer said about their songwriting technique before COVID-19.

Confined to a shared living space starting late 2019, Geyer and White had a “productive pandemic” as they laid the foundation for Nitefire’s artistic vision: an indie-rock sound heavily inspired by British rock and roll.

“We were living together and we spent the whole time writing music,” White said. “When COVID ended, we hit the ground running.”

Jumping to current day, Nitefire has a well-received discography of expressive soundtracks not only incorporates ’70s rock music like intense guitars and powerful drums, but also a myriad of instrumental sound bites and voice memos.

Listening closely to “That’s the Way It’s Gonna Be”, there is a short personal sound bite, which is White’s grandma asking for help to move a TV from guitarist’s voicemail box.

For Katrina Nunez, a fourth-year marketing student, Nitefire’s unique compositions such as “Dumb like Daisies” invokes the energy perfect for dancing.

“I feel like I’m partying in my room when I listen to them,” Nunez said.

The same dynamic energy that makes students like Nunez want to “rock out” translates into exciting concert experiences even in unlikely times.

On Sept. 8, when Nitefire was playing at Genghis Cohen, a popular live music venue that shares a space with a Chinese restaurant, a fuse blew out.

They quickly relocated to the dining area, and in a true “the show must go on” fashion, Nitefire delivered an thrilling concert where audience members moshed with Geyer, danced to energetic guitar riffs and sang along to the lyrics of their favorite songs.

At a show, listeners can not just expect musical talent, but captivating and unique performances. A testament to the engaging stage presence of the group, Geyer often adds stand-up in between songs when he’s not jumping into the crowd during shows.

“If there’s too much time in between songs, I get really comfortable up there and I start telling jokes,” Geyer said.

Genesis Mata, a third-year psychology student, added that their performances are an entertaining way to spend an evening with friends and expand the musical palette of Long Beach State students.

“This is a very intimate type of show that not a lot of people can say they experienced,” said Mata. “It gives a different outlook on a lot of different music.”

Popular songs “Dumb like Daisies”, “Uptight” or “I’ve Been Taking Walks (La La Song)” encapsulate the ‘classic’ rock feel that the band started with.

However, Geyer and White stated that listeners will find many different songs from the usual on their new EP that releases the end of 2023, that will change up their current work.

“I think that all of us [the band members] agree that the best is yet to come,” Geyer said.

Looking forward to new music and uniquely engaging shows, fans of Nitefire can expect a blossoming musical career full of innovative compositions and exceptional performances.