Olivia Rodrigo spills her GUTS in the best way possible

Olivia Rodrigo has had overnight success in her music career with the release of her debut single, “Drivers License,” in January 2021.

Her following debut album, “SOUR,” then won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2022 Grammys.

The achievements have led to a fanbase that consists of teenage girls and women in their early 20s relating to the experiences she writes about.

The love Olivia Rodrigo receives on social media comes with criticism as some people believe her music is generic and rips off older songs as trying to copy Taylor Swift, who Rodrigo has cited as one of her musical inspirations. People came to her defense, stating the hate Rodrigo experiences stems from jealousy.

Her second album “SOAR” shows off why Olivia Rodrigo continues to have success from her debut album.

Since its release, “GUTS” has received worldwide acclaim, with Rolling Stone calling it an “instant classic.”

It keeps Rodrigo’s same angsty attitude on her debut with tracks: “Ballad of a Homeschool Girl” and “Get Him Back!”

“Ballad of a Homeschool Girl” shows the social anxiety she experiences as she tries to fit in with her peers, but feels unable to get along with anyone or get a hint from a crush.

She even searches on the internet how to flirt or jokes she does not have a “gaydar.” Due to her not catching on to social cues, she claims that constantly embarrassing herself is “social suicide.”

In “Get Him Back!” Rodrigo wants to make an ex jealous as she believes that will get them back together. She explains how much of a red flag he is but claims she can fix him since she is like her father.

Her playful lyricism and overall production have improved compared to “SOUR.” She still keeps the same themes of heartbreak, adolescence and yearning through tracks “Lacy,” “Pretty isn’t Pretty” and “Teenage Dream.”

She expresses her jealousy towards another girl in “Lacy.” Rodrigo despises her mind and eyes as she develops an obsession, saying the girl is made of angel dust and is a reincarnation of Brigitte Bardot as she wears ribbons in her hair like the French actress.

“Pretty isn’t Pretty” shows her insecurities as no matter how much she changes herself physically, it is still not enough to the beauty standards. She shows you can follow every beauty or fashion trend possible to love yourself, but in the end, it does not matter since “you feel like shit over and over again.”

The closing track, “Teenage Dream,” shows her fears of growing older and being forgotten due to reaching her success at a young age.

The last lyrics of the album are a buildup of a saying that we always hear in our adolescence: “It gets better the more you grow,” but Rodrigo asks, “What if I don’t?” as it ends with a recording of her interacting with producer Dan Nigro’s infant daughter showing that growing up is a part of life and it all begins with the innocence of being a child.

In this album, she has more freedom in her songwriting now that she is 20 years old and has experienced new things compared to when she was 17 and 18.

Even with her second studio album, it is exciting to see Olivia Rodrigo grow not only as a woman in her 20s but also as an artist.