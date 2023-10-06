Associate professor flourishes in the face of transphobic adversity

Since 2017, Dr. Kathryn Perkins has been a professor at Long Beach State. She began her journey on campus as an assistant professor in political science and recently started her first semester as an associate professor in political science and the interim director of legal studies.

Since beginning her transition in 2019, Perkins has worked with other trans faculty to establish the CSULB Trans Advocacy Coalition. She has witnessed more change and support from President Jane Close Conoley and the university since coming out to begin infrastructural policy changes that will aid trans students, faculty and staff.

“I really feel like the climate on campus has improved in the last few years as we’ve been able to work within that coalition so, I think that’s something that’s been really encouraging,” Perkins said. “The atmosphere here has been trying to approach inclusivity and acknowledging where there are gaps.”

While Cal State Long Beach has slowly become more inclusive to genderqueer students, this is not the case everywhere. Across the United States, 574 bills, including anti-trans legislation, have been introduced in 49 states including Texas, where Perkins received her doctorate.

When asked about the tenure she received at Long Beach earlier this year, she shared how grateful she was because that opportunity may not have been afforded to her in Texas.

“I am happy, relieved, grateful because I think I couldn’t have anticipated that the climate for trans people would become this toxic, and, so, I feel very fortunate to be able to really plant deep roots and be firmly established in a community and university that is extremely open and affirming of trans faculty and supportive of research and teaching that I do,” Perkins said.

She teaches an upper-division course on queer law that covers the historical regulation of gender and sexuality, as well as LGBTQ+ politics in the modern era.

In recent years, anti-trans rhetoric has seen a stark increase. Republican candidates have openly discussed a nationwide ban on gender-affirming care and Perkins offered a bit of insight on the topic. She also shared what could potentially happen to the LGBTQ+ community if Donald Trump were to be re-elected for a second presidential term.

“The emotional impact of having your rights attacked from the White House is difficult for many people. So, I think that both the policy impacts and emotional trauma of being a scapegoat in the midst of a fascist cultural war is really difficult, but I do think that there are reasons to be hopeful,” Perkins said.

“I think in some ways it’s going to get worse before it gets better and I think it’s important to be sober and realistic about that. It is important for our allies to understand that, especially nationally.”

She also touched on the beauty of trans people feeling more comfortable coming out than ever before despite great adversity. She hopes that this increased comfortability can provide hope and support for those within the community. Perkins shared that without increased trans visibility in the 2010s, she would not have felt safe enough to seriously consider her own gender transition.

“I really hope that in 20 or 30 years, a trans person can come out, have their party and move on with their lives and just be themselves without having to live in fear.”