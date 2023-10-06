Five on-campus locations to consider for graduation photos

Aside from the popular Go Beach sign location, Long Beach State offers many spots around campus for students to snap their graduation photos. Some locations are underrated and others are popular for a reason, like the Walter Pyramid.

The Walter Pyramid

The most frequented photo location on campus is likely the Walter Pyramid on Merriam Way. The bright blue pyramid offers a great background for full shots, portraits and detail shots. The background can either show a wide view of the pyramid, making it clear that the student is at Cal State Long Beach, or it can be cropped in and more subtle.

The pyramid is a perfect location for student-athletes to have their graduation shoot. The best time to take the photos would be on a sunny day during golden hour or around sunset.

The Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden

The Japanese Garden’s mission statement is “to provide a place of refuge, beauty and learning for all who enter its gates,” making it a great spot for natural graduation photos.

The garden has a pond and four viewing areas to look stand near the water for a great photo. The best time for photos is in the morning, late afternoon or in shaded areas around noon for softer lighting.

University Student Union Walkways

The staircase that leads down to the University Student Union is a great spot for pictures because of its vibrant green lawns and offers a nice background under the trees and foliage.

This location is great as well for portrait shots, as it leads down to Friendship Walk. The best time to have a photoshoot is during the early morning before the sun rises over the trees.

Brotman Hall Courtyard

The Brotman Hall fountain is another great location for a graduation shoot. It’s a very bright area during all parts of the day due to its lack of shade or surrounding buildings. The fountain installations are a distinct feature of Long Beach State and provide an interesting artistic design behind the subject.

The best time to have a photoshoot in this location is golden hour, using the sun to create warm and well-lit shot.

Carlson Bloc Bell Tower

An underrated spot for graduation photos, the Carlson Bloc Bell Tower, is located next to the Hall of Science. The 65-foot tower is a great place for portraits standing in front of the bell tower.

The best time to take photos at the tower is during the afternoon. As there is minimal shade, its recommend to shoot once the sun is aligned to the tower.

The CSULB campus offers many spots for a graduation shoot, and these locations can be a starting point. Take advantage of our beautiful campus and smile.