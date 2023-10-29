10/22/23 - Long Beach, Calif.: Kristine Nguyen and Zac Shaieb dressed as Cosmo and Wanda at the booth for Krisv Studio, Kristine's handmade ceramics business. Photo credit: Sofia Cuevas
Local vendors shine at Long Beach’s Creative Communal market

The Creative Communal Market, hosted at 2ND & PCH, brought the Long Beach community together to support local businesses while getting into the Halloween spirit.

The market took place on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and consisted of over 35 local vendors who sold a variety of products including clothing, candles, handmade art pieces and more. There was no admission fee required to shop at the booths, participate in photo ops and enjoy the live DJ sets.

Halloween costumes were highly encouraged for anyone who attended the event. Many people showed up in something other than their normal attire.

10/22/2023 - Long Beach, Calif: James Lusk holding an on-brand Spiderman pose while in costume at one of the photo-op locations at the Creative Communal market, which he attended with his family.
10/22/2023 - Long Beach, Calif.: James Lusk holding an on-brand Spiderman pose while in costume at one of the photo-op locations at the Creative Communal market, which he attended with his family. Photo credit: Sofia Cuevas

Children were able to shop around the market dressed as their favorite princesses, superheroes and other beloved characters for the afternoon. Many of them were especially enthusiastic about getting their face painted to enhance their costumes.

10/22/2023 - Long Beach, Calif.: Karen Nagh was hard at work at her face painting booth. Karen's Face Painting had a constant line of customers waiting to get their faces painted with a design of their choice.
10/22/2023 - Long Beach, Calif.: Karen Nagh was hard at work at her face painting booth. Karen's Face Painting had a constant line of customers waiting to get their faces painted with a design of their choice. Photo credit: Sofia Cuevas

The Barrios family was one of many who waited in the long line for Karen’s Face Painting, which was one of the most popular booths that afternoon.

“We came last year and thought it would be fun to check it out and see all the festivities,” said Fallon Barrios, who attended the event with her two children, Reagan and Chauncey Barrios.

“We came for the little ones, including me,” Chauncey Barrios added.

While attendees walked around the shopping center and explored the different activities, vendors focused on drawing attention to their booths and promoting their products.

Vendors were required to register for a booth space ahead of time through applications on the Creative Communal website.

Creative Communal is known for giving small business owners a chance to grow and thrive in their local community. It was founded in 2019 by two small business owners who wanted to bring families together and support local vendors.

10/22/23 - Long Beach, Calif: One of Elisa Gyuvara's displays for Vida + Co. Gyuvara incorporated Mexican artistry into the display of the pet accessories to highlight that they are all made in Mexico.
10/22/23 - Long Beach, Calif.: One of Elisa Gyuvara's displays for Vida + Co., which included other Mexican artisan products to highlight that all of their products are made in Mexico. Photo credit: Sofia Cuevas

Vendor Elisa Gyuvara came to the Creative Communal market to gain new customers and reach a wider audience for her brand, Vida + Co., which sells unique pet accessories that are handwoven in Mexico.

“I’ve done plenty of markets with Creative Communal before,” said Maria Hildreth, vendor and founder of Bellaria, a swimwear store that has been featured in Buzzfeed, US Weekly and Telemundo.

“I always love to do pop-ups with them.”

Future events hosted in California by Creative Communal can be found on their website. Artisan vendors, live music and family entertainment are offered at every market.

Creative Communal events for November in Southern California include the Fall Playa Family Fun Artisan Market on Nov. 11 in Los Angeles, the November Long Beach Family Artisan Market on Nov. 12 and the Creative Communal x Brewery x Artisan Market on Nov. 19 in Anaheim.

