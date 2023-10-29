Local vendors shine at Long Beach’s Creative Communal market

The Creative Communal Market, hosted at 2ND & PCH, brought the Long Beach community together to support local businesses while getting into the Halloween spirit.

The market took place on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and consisted of over 35 local vendors who sold a variety of products including clothing, candles, handmade art pieces and more. There was no admission fee required to shop at the booths, participate in photo ops and enjoy the live DJ sets.

Halloween costumes were highly encouraged for anyone who attended the event. Many people showed up in something other than their normal attire.

Children were able to shop around the market dressed as their favorite princesses, superheroes and other beloved characters for the afternoon. Many of them were especially enthusiastic about getting their face painted to enhance their costumes.

The Barrios family was one of many who waited in the long line for Karen’s Face Painting, which was one of the most popular booths that afternoon.

“We came last year and thought it would be fun to check it out and see all the festivities,” said Fallon Barrios, who attended the event with her two children, Reagan and Chauncey Barrios.

“We came for the little ones, including me,” Chauncey Barrios added.

While attendees walked around the shopping center and explored the different activities, vendors focused on drawing attention to their booths and promoting their products.

Vendors were required to register for a booth space ahead of time through applications on the Creative Communal website.

Creative Communal is known for giving small business owners a chance to grow and thrive in their local community. It was founded in 2019 by two small business owners who wanted to bring families together and support local vendors.

Vendor Elisa Gyuvara came to the Creative Communal market to gain new customers and reach a wider audience for her brand, Vida + Co., which sells unique pet accessories that are handwoven in Mexico.

“I’ve done plenty of markets with Creative Communal before,” said Maria Hildreth, vendor and founder of Bellaria, a swimwear store that has been featured in Buzzfeed, US Weekly and Telemundo.

“I always love to do pop-ups with them.”

Future events hosted in California by Creative Communal can be found on their website. Artisan vendors, live music and family entertainment are offered at every market.

Creative Communal events for November in Southern California include the Fall Playa Family Fun Artisan Market on Nov. 11 in Los Angeles, the November Long Beach Family Artisan Market on Nov. 12 and the Creative Communal x Brewery x Artisan Market on Nov. 19 in Anaheim.