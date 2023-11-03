Eye of the Cat brings magic to Long Beach

Eye of the Cat has been a spiritual safe haven in Long Beach for nearly 50 years, providing a plethora of spell-casting herbs, magical oils and tarot card readings for the community.

When the store was first opened in 1974 by Judith DeFrain, it was the first metaphysical spot in Southern California. DeFrain’s daughter and current owner, Kelly Hernandez, attended classes there growing up, where she learned how to polish her craft as a young witch.

“Judith DeFrain opened the store because people needed it,” Hernandez said.

“It became not just a resource for people to go when they needed to cast a spell… but also a place for connection and a community of like-minded people to have a place to learn.”

The shop is filled with colorful stones, tarot card decks, Wiccan books, fragrant incense and spell kits. Most of the recipes were created by the family. They also descend from ancient formulas.

“We use the colors, herbs, oils, salts and combinations of things to create a particular energy or vibration,” Hernandez said.

“We also go an extra step and make sure that it’s made properly because there’s timing issues and certain days of the week or month have power.”

Kelly Hernandez worked her way through the ranks of the business and became the official owner in 2005, running it alongside her family. Her daughter, Emma Hernandez, has been surrounded by spirituality her entire life. Emma now handles most of the customer service operations at the shop.

“My mom raised me and my siblings to learn every religion, get information from everywhere, never stop learning about it and then choose for ourselves,” Emma Hernandez said.

“I chose more of the Pagan path.”

Although spirituality and Paganism have become more widely accepted in recent years, the family has encountered plenty of backlash due to their practices.

“As a kid, I would get bullied and made fun of for it,” Emma Hernandez said.

“It didn’t matter too much to me, because I knew the truth of what it really was about.”

Skeptics often flood into the store, where the Hernandez family is always eager to introduce them to their world. Social media has been a driving force in the interest of witchcraft, with the “witchtok” hashtag amassing over 48 billion views on TikTok.

Despite the growing interest for spirituality on the internet, the family has noticed it has become a hub for dangerous misinformation. Some customers are interested in attempting advanced spells without doing prior research.

“There are so many negatives to doing magic,” Emma Hernandez said.

“If your intention isn’t exactly what you need it to be, it can go sideways. Not enough people have that connected and that terrifies me.”

The family has continued their efforts to connect with the local community by educating them on safe spell-casting practices and providing spiritual guidance. In addition to selling occult items, the shop offers psychic readings, astrology chart reports, beginner witchcraft lessons and witch and stitch craft events.

Through the support of their community, the business has continued to thrive. Kelly Hernandez prioritizes building strong connections and collaborating with other metaphysical shops in the area.

“This is a time when we really need community,” Kelly Hernandez said.

“There are still a lot of people out there who have very strong opinions against us and we have to have numbers for our own protection.”

Kelly Hernandez doesn’t anticipate expanding the store or opening another one soon, but she continues to develop new recipes and products. She recently created candle schmear for her customers, a natural mess-free pigment used to inscribe candles.

As Eye of the Cat approaches their 50th anniversary in January, the shop hopes to continue the tradition of providing a safe space for believers and skeptics alike.

“It’s a place where people who don’t feel accepted by their religion can find peace and acceptance, even if this isn’t it for them either,” Kelly Hernandez said.