Long Beach,Cal: The real life Bob and Barbara Ellis Education Building on upper campus, a marked location in Pokémon Go as a Pokéstop where players can visit and spin for in-game items. Photo credit: Julia Goldman
Arts & Life

Long Beach State’s Pokémon Go community welcomes new players

by on

More in Arts & Life:

Tweet
Share
Share

Among the hustle and bustle of daily classes on the CSU Long Beach campus you may notice a rare catch – a niche community of students staring down at their phones with a shared conquest to capture legendary Pokémon.

The weekend of Oct. 28 marked a rare reason for CSULB’s Pokémon Go community to congregate: Shadow Lugia.

The Legendary Pokémon has made its return in special raids, which requires groups of five to 20 players to take it down with their own monsters.

A 45,925 level Shadow Lugia raid at the Lough Fountain on campus, which requires five-20 players to defeat.
A level 45,925 Shadow Lugia raid located at the Lough Fountain on campus. Photo credit: Julia Goldman

Once defeated, players have a chance to capture it, with high hopes to obtain a shiny: a rare, different colored variant of a Pokémon.

Freshman computer science major, Robby McCaffrey, came to campus on Saturday with this exact hope in mind. McCaffrey had taken a large break from the app and began playing again since his start at CSULB.

“I was just kind of bored, so I opened it and realized this campus was really good for Pokémon Go with all the Pokéstops and Gyms,” McCaffrey said. “And there’s an active community.”

Pokémon Go requires the player to walk long distances to capture Pokémon and visit landmarks to obtain items.

Campus' ASI henge, where players can visit and spin a designated Pokéstop to obtain in-game items.
Campus' ASI henge, where players can visit and spin a designated Pokéstop to obtain in-game items. Photo credit: Julia Goldman

The Beach’s campus is suitable for gameplay, which has drawn a community of students, alumni and locals to visit the campus to further their Pokémon completion goals.

McCaffrey reached the goal he set out today, and captured a Shadow Shiny Lugia.

Adrian Martinez, undeclared first-year at CSULB, showing off his goal catch of the day: a shiny, shadow Lugia with a three star stat combat value.
Adrian Martinez, undeclared first-year at CSULB, showing off his own goal catch of the day: a shiny, shadow Lugia with a three star stat combat value. Photo credit: Julia Goldman

Jaime Uriostegui, a student obtaining their teaching credential at The Beach, tackled this same goal with a group of friends he had met on campus because of Pokémon Go.

Uriostegui found his way into the community through another player, Angie Brulc, a CSULB alumni who graduated this fall with a physics degree.

Jaime Uriostegui, or mexicanelmo45 on Pokémon Go, on upper campus after catching Shadow Lugia.
Jaime Uriostegui, or mexicanelmo45 on Pokémon Go, on upper campus after catching Shadow Lugia. Photo credit: Julia Goldman

“I remember I was walking around, trying to do a raid, and I saw them sitting on a bench,” Uriostegui said. “They introduced me to the Discord where we all talk.”

Brulc herself has been a consistent player since the app’s launch and said she enjoys the app because it allows her to meet new people and gets her out moving.

“Everyone’s really friendly. They wait for you to do raids, which not everyone does,” Brulc said.

Samuel Lee, a transfer student and computer science major, is also an active member of the Discord server. Lee, Brulc, Uriostegui and other players utilize it to communicate, show off their best catches, organize trades and plan meetups.

Lee found the community when he was on campus one day catching Pokémon and received an invite to the server from a large group of players. Since then, he’s been an active member.

“I really like our community on campus. I’ve made some unexpected friends as well,” Lee said.

Caroline, or asparguskillr on Pokémon Go, posing next to her buddy Pokémon, Cosmog.
Caroline, or asparguskillr on Pokémon Go, posing next to her buddy Pokémon, Cosmog. Though she's not a student at CSULB, she was introduced to the community through friends who are now alumni. Photo credit: Julia Goldman

Pokémon GO hosts special events quite often, with an upcoming raid day on Nov. 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring Mega Garchomp.

If you are a player interested in teaming up with CSULB’s Pokemon Go community, you can join the Discord here.

Comments are closed.

Daily 49er newsletter