Students celebrate Dia de los Muertos

To celebrate Mexican culture and honor their deceased loved ones, students decorated an altar, enjoyed traditional Mexican foods and participated in themed arts and crafts activities at a Dia de los Muertos event on campus.

The free event took place on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at the University Student Union from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hosted by Beach Pride and Associated Students Inc., it was open to all students who wished to join the festivities.

Dia de los Muertos is typically celebrated in Mexico on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, although celebrations often begin during the last days of October.

As part of Mexican tradition, many Mexicans believe that souls of the dead return to visit the living on Nov. 2 for Dia de los Muertos, allowing people to reunite with their loved ones who have passed.

Dia de los Muertos traditions vary among households, as every family celebrates the holiday in their own way. The most well-known activity associated with the holiday is the decorating of an altar, or “ofrenda,” to honor those who have passed. It also serves to welcome souls upon their return home.

The event heavily revolved around the altar set up by ASI, which was adorned with photos of the deceased and other elements of Mexican culture. These included objects such as “serapes,” sugar skulls, “papel picado,” traditional “pan de muerto” and marigold flowers.

“I’m here honoring my grandma who died a long time ago,” psychology major Sarah Valencia said.

“Something that my family always does is set up an altar for her in the living room.”

Dia de los Muertos altars typically include photos of the person and items that held significance to them, including those that represent their personalities, interests, hobbies and favorite foods.

Long Beach State student Estefania Aranda attended the Dia de los Muertos celebration and stated that her family always hosts a yearly get-together with her neighbors. Their “ofrendas” often include photos of their family and pets who have passed.

Students who attended the event were given marigold flowers to place on the altar if they wished.

Marigolds, or “cempasuchil,” hold a special significance for Dia de los Muertos. Historically, their fragrance was believed to help guide the dead back to their families once they crossed over to the world of the living in Aztec and Mexican cultures. Marigolds have become a staple in altar decorations due their connection to the dead and the living.

Attendees also had the opportunity to visit the arts and crafts tables, which provided materials and instructions to make festive art pieces. The craft options included sugar skull wind chimes, “alebrijes,” or Mexican folk art sculptures, tissue paper marigolds and other crafts related to Dia de los Muertos.

“We get together as a family and set up a little party at someone’s house,” said Melanie Villalpando, a student who celebrates the holiday every year and worked on a craft at the event.

“We honor family members we’ve lost with an ‘ofrenda.'”

A full calendar of future Beach Pride events and other on-campus events can be found on the ASI website.