Continental Delicatessen: a glimpse of Deutschland

Continental Delicatessen provides an authentic German experience as it became the home of FCB Anaheim, an official fan-club of the Bayern Munich football team.

Based in La Habra, off of West Imperial Highway, the business is divided in half with a central wall and walkway separating its market side from the restaurant side. While many come to quietly buy their choice of meats and bread from the market, others can be found on the restaurant side drinking beer and cheering for Bayern Munich.

“The atmosphere is so welcoming, it’s like one big family here,” Arthur Gomez Martinez said. “It’s an experience. You get your beer and pretzel, chat with everyone and enjoy some football.”

Martinez has been a part of FCB Anaheim for four years and shared that he considers them his second family. He was in attendance on Saturday, Nov. 4 for Bayern Munich’s 4-0 victory over their rivals, Borussia Dortmund.

Nicole Geub is the president of FCB Anaheim and also works front-of-house duties at the deli. While her mom and dad are in the kitchen, Geub provides service and talks with customers in a welcoming manner.

She is partially responsible for the growth of the fan-club and its residency at Continental Delicatessen. When the presidency role was passed down to her, Geub said her main priority was to provide a friendly environment with authentic German food.

“It just feels like family here,” Geub said. “You don’t have to know anybody in here but by the time you leave, you’ll know everybody in here.”

FCB Anaheim has existed for over a decade and they’ve been watching Bayern Munich games at Continental Delicatessen since 2016. The Geub’s have been in charge of the deli since 2013.

While the fan-club only meets on Bayern Munich game days, the deli is open to everyone seven days a week. FCB Anaheim draws a large crowd to the deli but the Geub’s understand it is not their only clientele.

Geub said her family does their best to embrace their culture while sharing it with others by serving good food. Her father, Axel, is from Bonn, Germany while her mother Monica grew up in Los Angeles, though her first language was German.

“We gotta make sure the food is authentic,” Nicole Geub said. “If you go to Germany, you’re going to have a sausage like the one you had here.”

FCB Anaheim continues to meet here because of the authenticity that is replicated by Geub and her parents. The next FCB Anaheim watch party will be Nov. 11 at 6:30 a.m. as Bayern Munich take on FC Heidenheim.