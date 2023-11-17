Community flower shop grew strong roots in Long Beach

Dedicated to providing excellent customer service, Allen’s Flower Market takes great care to craft each bouquet to exceed the expectations of their customers.

Located on the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Willow Street, the market has been the go-to flower shop in Long Beach for the past 45 years.

Whether you need a bouquet for a special occasion, a big arrangement for an event or just something pretty to make yourself feel better, there is an extensive list of options for every need.

This family-owned and operated small business started with Ben Goldman in April of 1978. For the next 20 years, he set the standard for his business model and grew a good local customer base that extends to the present day.

Unusual for its time, the market was open on Sundays, but since then, Allen’s Flower Market has continued to be open seven days a week.

In 1998, Ben Goldman retired and sold the flower market to his son, Harry Goldman. Harry Goldman has been continuing the traditions of the market and looking for ways to improve the customer service and quality of their products every day.

“We import a lot of fresh flowers into this store directly from the growers from Mexico, southern California, northern California and many other places so people can come and find something that they are looking for,” Harry Goldman said. “They usually leave here pretty satisfied.”

Aside from flowers, they also offer an online bakery service. They have a fresh, daily-baked assortment of cookies, cupcakes, fruit tarts and mousse cakes hand-delivered directly to each recipient on the same day.

Allen’s Flower Market has a wine license and their customers can order gourmet wine baskets online for deliveries. You can pair your wine with fresh flowers or baked goods.

“I think if you come here first, you’ll be satisfied with what you see, the service and the prices. Our prices are very reasonable here. We will always have something on sale,” Harry Goldman said.

Dedicated to growing their business, they have opened up three more locations across California over the years. Currently, they have four locations, Long Beach, Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley and Sunland-Tujunga.

Their Long Beach location is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m..

“It is more personal in here,” Harry Goldman said. “You are not a number, it is more of a one-on-one experience, that is just how I operate.”