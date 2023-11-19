Go Green at LB Green Room

Located on Seventh Street and Rose Avenue lies Long Beach Green Room, a local dispensary that focuses on providing the city with legal cannabis and high-quality customer service.

Originally opened in 2010, the shop was forced to close in 2012 due to a city-wide ban against cannabis.

After the establishment of various regulations, Adel Hijazi, owner of Long Beach Green Room, re-opened the shop in 2017 with the hopes of educating others and providing access to cannabis products that have been tested and are safe for consumption.

Green Room takes the prize for the Student Choice Awards for “Best Place to Go Green” out of the 32 medical marijuana and adult-use dispensaries.

As California cannabis laws continue to evolve, the social landscape and political standards around marijuana are constantly changing.

Hijazi serves as the Board President of the Long Beach Collective Association as an advocate for access to safe and legal cannabis, along with reduced retail taxes and overall tax modernization.

The cannabis industry has been strongly regulated and taxed since its legalization in 1996. Although there has been a lot of progress over the last decade, such as the adult-use regulation in 2018, many social and political barriers still need to be moved forward.

Hijazi and his team have been working hard with the community to grow past these stigmas and policies.

“The shop has been a part of policy changes, and neighborhood association presentations,” said Pam Chotiswatdi, Green Room executive administration assistant and LBCA community education director.

“As a ‘mom-and-pop’ shop is an emerging and volatile industry, the team sustains a supportive and collaborative environment.”

LB Green Room is a team of 18 members, from management to bud-tenders, to growers and buyers.

Jessica Fox, marketing manager, has been working at Green Room since the shop opened and is about to be in her fifth year. Not only has the Green Room helped her grow professionally, but personally too.

“The core of the team is what keeps this ship sailing successfully,” Fox said. “I have love for this shop because, for most of us, this isn’t just a paycheck.”

“I’m blessed to work with people with really good hearts and intentions, some of which are my best friends and lifelong friends.”

The staff shares a love for cannabis, education and the community’s well-being. The connections behind the doors of Green Room are a testament that cannabis can bring people together.

They aim to make their customer’s experience both high-quality and convenient. One way they do this is by already including taxes in the prices, so what you see is what you pay out the door.

Green Room has an array of discounts for veterans, teachers, students, healthcare workers and people with disabilities. They also offer happy hour deals, early bird specials, new patient discounts and birthday discounts.

With a large selection of strains and brands, the dispensary offers a variety of flowers, tinctures, edibles, oils, extracts and hash. Flower is their top seller and in addition to THC products, CBD drinks and topicals are available for purchase as well.

LB Green Room also hosts numerous events within the community to help bridge the gap between cannabis and other public businesses. Some of these events include cannabis education classes, art shows, trivia nights and an annual harvest festival.

“With trivia nights at the Stache, we are able to bring cannabis and cannabis-curious consumers together for a night of socializing and open discussion,” Chotiswatdi said.

“As we wait for the city to approve cannabis lounges and events, we’ll get to know our neighbors and create other spaces to socialize.”

Long Beach Green Room is open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., serving all those with 18+ with medical cards and 21+ with a valid form of identification. They accept credit cards, with a fee and cash.

The dispensary also offers curbside pickup and delivery through their website and Weedmaps.