A closer look at surf rock band, Trestles

Santa Cruz band Trestles sets itself apart with beachy bass lines, melodic guitar riffs and high energy rhythms. Despite taking inspiration from genres defined by Surf Curse, the Trestles add their own take on popular tunes.

In their debut album “Halfway Up the Hill,” lead vocalist and guitarist Hunter Kelly, bassist Sophia Wall, drummer Malena Clark and Jackson Jones blend beach rock, indie, garage rock and surf punk together to create a distinctly energetic sound.

“Our music is for people who like having fun and are still very young at heart. It hopefully encapsulates the vibe of a West Coast beach town,” Kelly said.

Though the band frequently performs in Santa Cruz at venues like the Catalyst Club and the former Urbani Cellar, members Wall, Kelly and Jones originally met online during the pandemic.

“We’d play Minecraft every night,” Wall said.

The friends officially became the Trestles at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma, California when they were granted the chance to perform. The invitation was initially for Kelly and Jones’ former band.

Still set on playing, Kelly released “Dwell” as a solo project. The rest of the members joined soon after to assist in the performance.

“The Phoenix is really special, especially because that’s where we started,” Clark said. “That’s why The Trestles exist.”

Now on a West Coast tour visiting various cities in California and Nevada, the band showcases its artistic vision and electrifying stage presence.

Amongst amps and drums decorated with native Californian flowers, band members make it a point to interact with audiences.

“If a local scene really embodies participation from the audience, then the set closer is meant to be an absolute, peak moment of destruction and beauty where we get everyone to join us for ‘Getchell’s’ [a song off of “Halfway Up the Hill”],” Kelly said.

“We hope [to be] everyone’s last sort of outlet to put out all their energy.”

For the Trestles, performing is not the only captivating part of a smaller music scene. The connections made with fans and other performers, especially fellow touring bands, mean the most.

“When someone comes up and sings the words of your song and you’re a small band, I don’t think there’s any greater feeling in the world,” Kelly said.

“So just being part of that scene, you can leave a lot more of an impact than you probably think you could.”

“You know, not all of us were extremely proficient in our instruments or even playing them recently … Just put yourself out there and make it happen,” Clark said.

“Get with your homies, play some music, get out of your hometown,” Wall added.

To keep up to date on all announcements about shows and merchandise, fans can follow the band on Instagram and check out their music on major platforms like Youtube, Spotify and Apple Music.