New Tradition brings fresh contemporary music to Orange County

New Tradition, a progressive pop fusion band from Orange County, embodies the flexible nature of music through their dynamic instrumentation and humble beginnings as a group.

Recently, the group performed at Disneyland California Adventure during a Lunar New Year celebration. Players Duy Nguyen-Amigo, EJ Valeros, Kevin Tran, Bryan Garcia, Troy Nguyen, Jason Lien and Nathan Bernabe impressed audiences with their performances.

“When we do covers, like when we played ‘Sugar’ at Disneyland, we made it our way. It was so much fun, and I knew it was possible to do that the New Tradition way,” Garcia said.

New Tradition pairs saxophone and flute instrumentation with other traditional sounds like the guitar and drums into riveting compositions. Their covers and original music draw from iconic songs of all genres, garnering attention from fans on social media platforms.

“A lot of our song choices were based on songs that we wanted to play. So it was a lot of cover songs at first,” Valeros said.

“But as we started to rehearse more and get to know each of the bandmates throughout the process of rehearsing and rehearsing together, we realized ‘oh man, this would be amazing if we could create original music as well.’”

The band’s unconventional sound reflects the band’s unprecedented start. After celebrating at a birthday dinner, the members started a jam session.

From there, New Tradition continued to meet up and create music together. In an upcoming interview on the Daily Forty-Niner’s original podcast, Artist Banter, members of the band go further in depth about their one-of-a-kind start.

“I thought it was going to be kinda casual, one-off thing, but it’s turned into what New Tradition is, and it’s fantastic, it’s great,” Tran said. “There are times where it can be overwhelming; there’s a lot going on.”

Since starting their band, they have had huge success in the local scene and are performing all over the state with the stars of Paris by Night. However, most members still have to juggle their role in the band with their careers.

“I have a job where I go in at five in the morning and come out at 1:30 [p.m.]. But I made it my goal to have a job with that schedule to make sure that I always have impromptu space for practice, or to record content,” Garcia said.

Though most members still have full-time jobs, performing for audiences and expressing their artistry remains a top priority.

“We’re adrenaline junkies, so the moment that kicks in, it’s the best feeling a performer or person can experience,” Nguyen-Amigo said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way to be experiencing all these emotions with these six talented gentlemen.”

Currently, there are no planned music releases or shows. If that changes, updates on concerts and music from New Tradition are announced on the band’s Instagram @newtradition_official.

“Not only are we trying to push more music out to the world, we are trying to show the world more of us,” Valeros said.