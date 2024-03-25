Appu’s Turmeric Cafe: An off-campus haven for students

Nestled near Long Beach State, Appu’s Turmeric Cafe is a restaurant that offers a wide variety of vegetarian and vegan cuisine. Founded by father-and-son duo VR Venkataraman and Surya Iyer, the cuisine is a fusion of Indian and Mexican food which Nelly Lerma, chef and long-time nanny to Venkataraman’s children, helped refine.

Iyer, a former student himself, understands the struggles of balancing academics, budget constraints and hunger all too well. During his time pursuing a master’s in technological entrepreneurship at Arizona State University and a mechanical engineering degree in India, he navigated the challenges of student life with creativity and resourcefulness.

“I tried to cook as much as I could,” Iyer recalls, but his culinary repertoire during those days included everything from Taco Bell’s spicy potato tacos to homemade stir-fries loaded with veggies and soy sauce. Other staples like bananas, protein shakes, peanut butter straight from the jar and plenty of ice cream and beer were also part of the rotation.

Drawing from his own experiences, Iyer ensures that Appu’s Turmeric Cafe offers a warm and inviting environment tailored to students’ needs. From spacious tables and cozy booths with convenient outlets, to soothing music and tantalizing aromas wafting from the kitchen, every detail is carefully crafted to foster a positive and inclusive atmosphere.

Iyer reveals that the most popular items among college-aged customers are the Maharaja burrito and the tacos.

“Everybody loves tacos,” Iyer chuckled. “But ours have a unique twist with the Indian flavors, especially the paneer tacos…best-sellers.”

In addition to these crowd-pleasers, Appu’s Turmeric Cafe offers protein bowls packed with 45 grams of protein, catering to health-conscious students looking for a nutritious meal on the go. Additionally, every dish at the cafe is vegetarian. Some are even vegan to accommodate diverse diets.

When it comes to affordability, Iyer pulls out all the stops to ensure students can enjoy a hearty meal without breaking the bank.

“We offer a 10% student discount every day, with no restrictions,” Iyer said.

The student discount applies to anyone with a CSULB identification card, including faculty and staff, and can be stacked with other deals, like the Taco Tuesday promotion.

To accommodate busy schedules, the cafe offers takeout, delivery through Grubhub, Doordash and Uber Eats, and online ordering with a quick turnaround time of 10 to 15 minutes for freshly prepared meals.

However, Iyer doesn’t stop there. He stays ahead of the curve by subscribing to restaurant email lists and observing industry trends.

So, what’s next for Appu’s Turmeric Cafe? Surya hints at even more enticing promotions and events geared toward students, including monthly discounts and loyalty rewards. With a blend of delicious food, student-friendly prices and a welcoming atmosphere, Appu’s Turmeric Cafe is poised to remain a favorite among the Long Beach college crowd.

The cafe is located at 2211A Palo Verde Ave. and is open from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. every day.