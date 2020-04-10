CSULB sees $41.7 million in federal coronavirus funding; ninth-most in nation

Long Beach State is expected to see upwards of $41.7 million in federal aid out of $525 million set aside for California State University schools. These funds, released Thursday, will provide emergency grants to students.

Legislators set aside $6 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stimulus Act to assist students with basic needs expenses such as food and housing.

According to an Ed Source analysis, the total aid per CSULB student is calculated to be around $1,114.

This is the second-highest allocation of funds to any CSU campus and the ninth highest of any university in the nation.

In total, California will apportion $1.7 billion in funding for colleges and universities.

University of California schools will obtain $260 million, while the California Community College system will receive $577 million. Private institutions will receive around $327 million.

During an interview conducted Thursday by the Daily Forty-Niner, President Jane Close Conoley expressed concern over university funding.

“We’re trying to figure out who’s going to get that and how it’s going to be distributed,” Conoley said.

Conoley also noted that departments should prepare for the possibility of budget cuts upwards of 20%.

Colleges and universities nationwide will later see another $6 billion from the CARES Act that will help to fund university operations affected by COVID-19.