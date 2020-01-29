Originally published December 9, 2019. Illustration by Enacio Diaz Illustrations, Multimedia Cartoon: Lalo the Paloma #1 by Enacio Diaz on January 29, 2020 Enacio Diaz Author More in Illustrations: Cartoon: A climate change Christmas January 29, 2020 Cartoon: Hypocricy for the holidays January 29, 2020 Cartoon: A student protests GAP January 29, 2020 TweetShareShareShareIn this installment of Enacio Diaz’s cartoon series, Lalo the paloma stresses about finals. Full image below Enlarge Enacio Diaz