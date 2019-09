S3E5 | SPECIAL: Happy Birthday, CSULB!

By Hannah Getahun, Perry Continente & Paula Kiley

It’s a party at Beach Weekly! Join hosts Hannah Getahun and Perry Continente as they celebrate 70 years of Long Beach State. Tune in to learn more about what you can expect out of the Daily Forty-Niner’s 70th Anniversary special issue and a deep-dive into Perry’s article about the university’s history with racism.