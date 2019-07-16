IN PHOTOS: “ICE out of Long Beach” rally

Close to 250 people gathered at Harvey Milk Park July 6, and marched to the Long Beach Immigration and Customs Enforcement office to protest the agency’s presence in the city.

The protesters screamed “ICE out of LB”, “free the camps” “education not deportation” and other chants aimed to challenge those who support ICE Immigration raids and to protest the mistreatment of undocumented children forced to live in camps.

“Our communities should not be afraid to go to work, take their children to school, provide food for their families or live an ordinary life,” Gabby Hernandez a member of the Long Beach Immigrant Rights Coalition shouted. “We cannot continue to have families be separated anymore, not today and not ever.”