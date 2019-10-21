Crime Blotter: Rape allegations, suspicious activity and vandalism

Rape

A Long Beach State student reported being raped off-campus Oct. 14. The University Police Department filed a courtesy report and sent it over to authorities in Anaheim, where the incident allegedly occurred. Few details are known as of now, but UPD Capt. Richard Goodwin confirmed there is no on-going threat of a rapist on campus.

Suspicious Activity

An individual attempted to record video and take pictures of a female student while she used a gender-neutral restroom on campus, according to Goodwin. The incident took place Oct. 4, but the student reported it to the UPD Oct. 17. Goodwin said the gender-neutral restrooms on campus are single-use, so it’s not clear exactly how another individual made their way in. The incident is under investigation.

A CSULB staff member reached out to a student’s parents to tell them they believe their daughter is in danger. The daughter was receiving threats, according to her roommates, and the roommates informed the staff member. The student’s parents reached out to the UPD and officers were able to locate the student with her boyfriend. The student told the officers that she was not in danger and she does not want to speak to her parents. The UPD is looking into the situation.

Vandalism

A student’s 2017 Volkswagen was keyed and had its driver side door handle super-glued Oct. 16. The student noticed the damage when they returned to the vehicle in the Palo Verde south parking structure around 9 p.m. The incident was reported to the UPD and it is currently under investigation.

Stolen Vehicle

A white 1993 Nissan was stolen from Lot G12 Oct. 14. The owner of the vehicle parked around noon and the car was gone when they returned to the parking lot at 5:30 p.m. The UPD took a report from the vehicle owner and are now investigating the situation.