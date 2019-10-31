California wildfires strike Long Beach near the 91 freeway

The wildfires that have been raging around the state hit home Wednesday when a brush fire started near the 91 just west of the 710 freeway in Long Beach.

A damaged powerline sparked the fire around 3:45 pm and went on to damage one home in the area.

“You could smell the smoke,” said first-year pre-illustration major Carolina Bernal when describing what she experienced during the brush fire from her home in Lakewood.

Long Beach issued a poor air quality warning Thursday. Residents are advised to stay indoors and turn off any fans in order to avoid bringing in ash into their homes.

Fires around the state have steadily become more dangerous over time, as changing wind patterns and hotter weather create larger fires that are harder to contain.

Enlarge The California fires have created massive amounts of smoke resulting in poor air quality throughout the state.

Several fires continue to burn all over Southern California, including the Getty fire threatening Los Angeles and the Hillside fire that’s already destroyed several homes in San Bernardino.

Some Long Beach State students commute from areas including Riverside and the San Fernando Valley where the fires are deadly.

Residents whose homes are in the path of the fires have been either warned or forced to evacuate for their safety.

Jake Barabas, a fourth-year journalism major said he understands the danger these fires pose. Barabas’ best friend lost his dad during the Saddleridge fire that happened earlier this month in the San Fernando Valley.

“People don’t realize one cigarette or one ember could turn into people losing their homes,” Barabas said.

Barabas also had to help other friends who lived about two miles from him in Grenada Hills evacuate their homes.

Many students have been personally touched by the wildfires. Whether it’s affected their commute or their homes, these fires have disrupted the lives of students.

Even though not every student is in danger, some are still concerned that they could be affected by wildfires in the near future.

“I’m worried about my belongings and my family,” said third-year pre-production major Ricardo Corona when discussing his home in Fontana.

A real-time map of the size and perimeters of fires in California is offered to the public through the University of California Cooperative Extension’s website.

Those who may be in potential danger can track where exactly the fires are in order to prepare for evacuation if needed.