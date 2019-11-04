Suspicious activity, petty theft and vandalism

Suspicious Activity

University Police Department officers responded to a female having a seizure in a car parked in Lot G1 around 12:30 a.m. Oct. 30. A caller reported yelling and grunting coming from the parking lot, so the call was classified as suspicious activity. The UPD notified the Long Beach Fire Department for assistance.

There was a suspicious man reported in the Dance Center around 12:40 p.m. Oct. 31. The UPD received a call from a staff member who said the man was acting “creepy” and getting close to the female students inside the building. He was described as a white male with a thin build and blonde hair, wearing an olive sweater and blue jeans. The reporting party did not believe the man was a student, according to UPD Capt. Richard Goodwin. The man was gone by the time officers arrived at the scene.

Construction workers near the microbiology area called the UPD to report what they believed to be a drunk student on the morning of Oct. 30. The workers said the suspect continued to bother them after they repeatedly told him to leave. UPD officers arrived at the scene and escorted the male away from the workers, but there were no charges filed.

Petty Theft

A Long Beach State student’s MacBook Pro was reported stolen after she left it on a desk inside the University Library to go the restroom Oct. 29. The laptop is charcoal colored and has a denim case. The student gave the serial number to the UPD so it can further investigate.

A Nishiki bike was reported stolen from a bike rack outside of the Student Health Services Oct. 28. The owner found his cable lock cut and on the ground when he returned to get his bike around 7 p.m. The black hybrid-road bike was last seen around 2:30 p.m that day.

Another bike went missing at the Beachside College Dormitory Oct. 30. The student left her black and green beach cruiser on a bike rack around 9:30 p.m. The bike was gone when she returned to the rack the following day at 12 p.m.

Lost Vehicle

A student reported his vehicle was missing from the Palo Verde parking structure Oct. 28. He said the gray 2001 Toyota 4Runner went missing while he was on campus from 11 a.m. to roughly 4:30 p.m. The UPD later found the vehicle parked in Lot G2. The student said he has no idea how it got there.

Vandalism

A red anarchy “A” symbol was painted inside of the gender-neutral restroom on the third floor of the University Student Union. A student discovered the graffiti and notified the UPD Oct. 28 around 12:40 p.m. The UPD is looking into the situation.