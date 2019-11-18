A person with a knife, harassing phone calls and petty theft

Carjacking

A student reported that their silver 2009 Lexus RX350 was stolen at gunpoint inside the Pyramid Parking Structure around 1:40 pm Nov. 13. A campus-wide email from UPD described that the suspect allegedly engaged in conversation with the victim for about 10 minutes before pointing a gun at their neck. The suspect then took the victim’s car keys and drove away from campus. Capt. John Brockie said the UPD is gathering evidence and looking for the suspect who was reported to be a white male in his 20s. He was described as having facial hair, medium length light brown hair and a royal blue windbreaker jacket with a backpack. The investigation is ongoing.



Person with Knife

Witnesses said they saw a man going up the steps of the Friendship Walk with a knife in his hand Nov. 14 around 2 p.m. He was described as a six-foot Latino man with a thin build, wearing a dark blue sweater, blue jeans and a blue backpack. A witness said the man put away the knife after being noticed and continued to walk towards Bellflower Boulevard. Officers couldn’t locate the man, but Capt. Richard Goodwin said he could have been cited depending on the size of the knife. It’s unknown whether the man was a student or not.



Petty Theft

A student’s red Gary Fisher bike was reported stolen from the Parkside College Dormitory H-building sometime between Nov. 8 and Nov. 10. Both the bike and the cable lock it was secured with were taken from the rack.

A Razor scooter was reported stolen from outside of the Hillside College Dining Hall Nov. 11 around 8 p.m. The student said he was in the dining hall for about 20 minutes and the scooter was gone when he came out.

UPD Capt. Goodwin said students should always keep track of the serial number on their property just in case something were to go missing. Officers can put the serial number into a nation-wide database system for property theft and increase the likelihood of retrieving the item.



Harassing Phone Calls

A student walked into the UPD Nov. 14 to tell officers that he has been receiving threatening calls and text messages since Sept. 16. Nothing has happened to the student, but he says he continues to get messages saying he’s going to get “beat up.” The student doesn’t know whether it’s someone he knows or not. Officers asked the student to keep them informed about the situation.



Suspicious Vehicle

The UPD received a call informing of a suspicious vehicle after a gray four-door Honda was left in the middle of a roadway in the Pyramid Parking Structure Nov. 13. The Honda was found with the inside lights on and the airbags deployed at approximately 8 p.m. There was also a transmission leak, so the car was towed away for safety reasons before the owner was contacted.

Emma Carlsen, executive podcast editor, contributed to this article.