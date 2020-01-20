CSULB campus construction to block Earl Warren Drive staring Jan. 21

Long Beach State Parking and Transportation announced on Twitter that Earl Warren Drive will be closed starting Tuesday Jan. 21 as construction continues on the Parkside North Housing Project.

According to the Physical Planning and Facilities Management website, the north section of the street will be closed to accommodate trucks moving concrete and soil.

“This closure is to accommodate construction logistics for the new Student Housing Residence Hall Project currently underway,” said Mark Zakhour, director of design and construction services.

Concrete trucks will be entering through Earl Warren Drive and exiting towards Atherton Street and Beach Drive.

Soil removed from the foundation and transferred to parking Lot G9 will remain until the end of January. At that time, trucks will begin removing the soil from the lot, up Earl Warren Drive and down Atherton Street. The process of removal will take two to three weeks, according to an update posted to the facility’s website on Dec. 15, 2019.

The 124,892 gross-square-foot housing project will create 476 beds for students and is projected to be finished by May 2021.

Earl Warren Drive will be repaved and reopened by August 2020, according to Mark Zakhour.

“This will also allow us the opportunity to replace this aging and deteriorated section of asphalt roadway prior to the reopening in August 2020,” Zakhour said.

Pedestrian access will remain open as construction continues. Merriam Way will serve as an alternative entrance and exit for parking lots G7, G8 and G9.