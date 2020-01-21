CSULB ASI welcoming students ‘Back to the Beach’

Associated Students Inc. is welcoming students back to campus this week with three days of events as part of their “Back to the Beach Week.”

Leanne Meyers, lead program assistant of Beach Pride Events, said they hope students learn about everything the Beach has to offer.

Each day has a theme, according to Meyers, all focused on student wellness and creating a welcoming environment.

“This year we have decided to group resources together and theme each day of the event,” Meyers said. “Day one was ASI Programming, day two is University Student Union Commercial Services and day three is Health and Wellness.”

Wednesday will focus on promoting different student services available on campus. Wednesday night, ASI will take over the Walter Pyramid for “ASI Night” as the Long Beach State men’s basketball team face off against UC Irvine, and the first 750 attendees will receive a free pop socket.

The final day, “Health and Wellness at the Beach,” will promote a healthy lifestyle for students.

“Our hope for this three-day event is to introduce students to the resources within the University Student Union and ASI as a whole,” Meyers said.