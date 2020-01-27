UPDATE: CSULB student Abiel Tseggi reported missing has been found

UPDATE: Long Beach State student Abiel Tseggi, 21, who was reported missing on Jan. 16, has been found.

The news comes 10 days after his initial alleged disappearance as the Long Beach Police Department confirmed Jan. 27 that he had been located at a hospital in Dana Point.

Tseggi was reported to have been “confused and disoriented” in the department’s initial press release. It is now being reported that the student came in contact with California Highway Patrol in Orange County on Jan. 17 and was transported for a mental evaluation.

January 26: Long Beach State student Abiel Tseggi, 21, was reported missing Jan. 16.

Yasmin Mousa, a graduate student in the applied mathematics program, is friends with Tseggi and described him as a caring individual.

“Abiel is a sweet, kind, and energetic guy,” Mousa said. “He is always nice to those he meets and truly cares about everyone. He is the type of guy to try and encourage positivity into everything and push his friends to do better.”

Mousa said she and a group of friends have been actively searching for Tseggi.

“A few of my friends and I walked around asking locals of Long Beach including homeless people,” Mousa said. “Some say they have seen him but also in the beginning of the week. The sightings have been near Downtown Long Beach-area and in parks near Jordan High School, I believe.”

Tseggi was initially reported missing after coming into contact with staff at a homeless shelter in Dana Point, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

He is described as 6 feet tall, 175 pounds with black hair and black eyes. Tseggi was last seen wearing a black, white and gold #9 Saints jersey, black sweatpants and no shoes.

Mousa, along with many others, have posted LBPD’s Public Information Bulletin on social media.

“In moments like these, sharing the posts on Instagram and Twitter are extremely helpful as some information we have received [has] come through those sources,” Mousa said. “Or when we see people on the streets they mentioned how they saw a friend share the post and that they have been keeping a lookout.”

University Police Department Chief Fernando M. Solorzano sent an email to all staff briefing them on the situation, and the Long Beach Police Department is asking for help finding Tseggi.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the Missing Person Detail at 562-570-7246 or Police Dispatch at 562-435-6711. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone , or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.