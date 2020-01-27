Crime Blotter: Rape, Marijuana complaint and a citizen arrest

Marijuana Complaint

The University Police Department received a complaint at approximately 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 20 regarding two Parkside College residents suspected of using marijuana. When UPD arrived on the scene, officers made contact with two residents outside the “M” building of the dormitory. No enforcement action was taken and housing staff is expected to follow up with the individuals.

Rape

A non-student individual reported being raped on campus at approximately 10:34 a.m. on Jan. 20. The UPD has identified the subject and at this time there is no apparent threat to campus, officials said. The case is currently under investigation.

Citizen Arrest

UPD assisted in a citizen arrest at approximately 5:28 p.m. on Jan. 21 in response to an assault that was reported off-campus. Officers said the victim was given information on how to file a restraining order.

Suspicious Person

A person matching the description of a suspect who had stolen a package off of someone’s porch on Jan. 22, was stopped in parking Lot E1 and later admitted to the theft on Jan. 23 at approximately 7:38 p.m. The suspect was cited and released.

Medical Response

UPD responded to a medical call at Parkside College Dormitory on Jan. 23 at 9:23 a.m. The individual reported suffering from non-life threatening symptoms and was transported to a local hospital.