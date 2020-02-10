Crime Blotter: Threatening messages, a dog in a car and reported theft

Welfare check

The University Police Department received multiple calls concerning a visually impaired male at approximately 12:30 p.m., Feb. 3. He was yelling while walking around the University Library, witnesses reported. The callers were concerned the male was in distress. Officers responded and the male said he did not need any help.

Harassing phone calls

A student came to the UPD on Feb. 4 to report that they had been receiving threatening and harassing texts and messages. The student filed a report and the UPD has decided to investigate the matter further.

Animal control call

The UPD received a call that a small dog had been left inside a vehicle near [email protected] at approximately 12:18 p.m., Feb. 5. The reporting party said that the dog had been barking for about five minutes before they contacted UPD. An officer was sent to investigate but the vehicle was gone.

Missing item

A large electric pressure washer was reported missing on Feb. 5 at around 1:44 p.m. The reported theft occurred in the courtyard outside the Fine Arts-1 building. The pressure washer is valued at $4,000.

Traffic incident

A traffic incident occurred near the driveway of the Microbiology Building at approximately 7:15 a.m., Feb. 6. A Ford truck hit a parked car, causing minor damage, but no injuries were reported from the accident.