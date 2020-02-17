Crime Blotter: rowdy bicyclists and a squirrel at-large

Group disturbance

The University Police Department was notified of a large group of about 25 to 30 bicycle riders who were riding through campus causing a verbal disturbance near the Hall of Science at approximately 2:52 p.m. on Feb 10. Their ages ranged from juvenile to adult, according to the report. One of the bicycle riders, a male juvenile, took a pair of sunglasses off a staff member’s head and threw them on the ground. The person was detained by UPD and was later picked up by his mother.

Parking dispute

Two female students reportedly argued over a parking space in parking Lot G5 at around 3:26 p.m. on Feb 10. The student that had already parked in the space called UPD about the incident, claiming she was afraid to leave her car because of what the other woman might do. UPD responded and deescalated the situation.

Animal control call

Two calls were made to UPD this week after reports of finding an injured squirrel in faculty offices. A call was made to UPD at 8:57 a.m. on Feb. 11 to report that a squirrel with an injured leg was in one of the offices in the Faculty Office-2 building. Animal control was contacted but it could not find the squirrel.

Two days later on Feb 13. at 10:42 a.m., UPD was contacted again that a squirrel, also with an injured leg, was inside the Faculty Office-3 building. Animal control was brought to campus, but the squirrel was gone. UPD suspects that it could be the same squirrel, but could not confirm.

Reckless driving

The UPD was contacted about a report of a golf cart on campus recklessly driving on Feb. 12 at 8:21 p.m. The white golf cart was described as driving “erratically” down the Physical Education access road. UPD responded, but it could not locate the golf cart.

Medical response

Student Health Services contacted the UPD to report a 23-year-old male who was allegedly having a panic attack at approximately 2:27 p.m. on Feb 13. The UPD and the Long Beach Fire Department responded to the call. The male said that he did not need any medical transport and was later picked up by his father.