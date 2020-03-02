Crime Blotter: Speeding cars, bicycle tricks and a trumpet complaint

Reckless driving

Two incidents of vehicles speeding through parking lots were reported last week. The first was reported at 7:05 p.m. on Feb. 19. The reporting party witnessed a vehicle driving at a high speed through the E1 parking lot. The University Police Department went to investigate, but the vehicle was gone when it arrived.

The other incident occurred the next day on Feb 20. at 1:24 p.m. when a caller reported another vehicle driving at a high speed, this time in the Palo Verde South parking structure. The caller told UPD that they could not see the vehicle, but they could hear it from where they were. When UPD arrived, it could not find the reported vehicle.

Suspicious person

Four male subjects were reported to be doing various bicycle tricks by the “A” Building of the Hillside College Dormitory on Feb. 20. A passing UPD officer noticed them at around 3:02 p.m., and warned them about the possible safety hazards associated with doing bike tricks. The subjects complied with the officer’s warning and they left the area.

Music disturbance

A noise complaint was made to the UPD to report a trumpet player, who was reportedly playing in the area near the Pyramid parking structure on Feb. 24 at 11:24 p.m. An officer went to the area where the music was heard and told the trumpet player about the complaint. The subject complied with the officer and no further action was taken.

Suspicious circumstance

A UPD officer responded to a call from the Kinesiology Building after a report was made that someone of the opposite sex was in the bathroom on Feb 25. at around 1:27 p.m. The officer arrived, but the subject had already left the area. The caller made a report with the UPD about the incident.