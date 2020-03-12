Crime Blotter: Reported armed robbery

The University Police Department was alerted of alleged armed robbery in the Pyramid Parking Structure March 12 at approximately 4:20 p.m.

A Long Beach State student reported that he was exiting his vehicle on the third floor of the parking structure when two Black males approached him, one allegedly wielding a firearm, who demanded him to give him his belongings. The males then fled the scene.

According to the UPD, the armed individual was described as a Black male in his mid-20s, with a thin-build, wearing a white t-shirt and black vest with possible tattoos on his arms.

The second individual was described as a Black male, also in his mid-20s, wearing a hoodie.

The UPD stated the vehicle was described as a black sedan with no reported make or model and no reported license plate information.

The UPD is asking for anyone with information to contact UPD detectives at 562-985-4101 or to leave an anonymous tip at 562-986-5131.