CSU Chancellor delays retirement

Chancellor Timothy P. White announced Friday that he will be postponing his retirement to a later date.

“Believing that stability and continuity of leadership are critical as the CSU works through and adapts to the new realities brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, I have offered to delay my retirement and continue to serve as your chancellor through the end of the calendar year,” White’s statement read.

The chancellor initially announced his plans for retirement in October 2019. The search for his successor began soon after.

“As I wrote in my email to you earlier this week, I am grateful for your commitment and service as well,” White said to administrators. “Since that email, I have seen and heard of many dozens of inventive and creative ways that you have developed to maintain our operations, provide critical services and fulfill our academic mission during this crisis.”

All 23 CSU campuses have transitioned to alternative teaching methods since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in hopes of maintaining social distancing standards.

“I am honored and look forward to continuing in this vitally important work with all of you,” White said.