Crime Blotter: Robbery reported near campus

A robbery occurred approximately four miles away from campus at 8:30 a.m. according to an email sent by University Police Chief Fernando Solorazano.

According to the report, a male suspect allegedly accosted a female in the stairwell of an apartment building, physically attacked her and then attempted to steal her purse.

The suspect, described as a hispanic male in his 20s wearing a blue hat and blue shorts, fled the scene after the victim called out for help and another tenant in the building came to her aid.

Neither parties involved had connections to the university, but due to the proximity to campus, UPD issued tips for community members to prevent or respond to similar incidents.

Keep personal items on you at all times. Purses should be carried across the body and held tightly at your side.

Stay aware of your surroundings, avoid being on the phone or wearing headphones in public.

Walk in pairs or groups, especially at night. Keep to well-lit areas and always take the safest route, even if it’s not the fastest.

If you see something, say something. UPD encourages all students and faculty to call them at (562) 985-4101 in case they see someone or something suspicious. In the case of an emergency, call 911.

The UPD is asking for anyone with information to contact UPD detectives at 562-985-4101 or to leave an anonymous tip at 562-986-5131.