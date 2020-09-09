ASI Senate hears student concerns, new and returning students say adjusting to the new normal at Long Beach State is difficult

Associated Students, Inc. representatives said they are receiving comments from incoming students concerned with their ability to engage in campus activities and online resources at the Senate meeting Wednesday.

Despite 2,200 students and 220 student organizations attending last week’s virtual Week of Welcome event, some transfer students are still struggling to find their place at Long Beach State.

“I know that we had a lot of people getting involved for our Zoom Week of Welcome, but we’re also seeing that some transfer students feel like during this time when everything is virtual, it’s hard to get motivated to get involved,” said Richard Kennedy, senator at-large.

Meanwhile, returning students face their own challenges adapting to an ever-changing learning environment.

According to Senator At-Large Sierra Darwin, many graduate students are feeling concerned about changes to their curriculum and graduation requirements stemming from coronavirus-related restrictions tied to virtual instruction.

“Older students are really concerned about generational technology gaps that are affecting their ability to access online learning,” Darwin said.

Students also expressed concerns regarding on-campus parking permits, arguing that they should not be charged for a resource that they cannot make proper use of during a mainly virtual semester.

“Just having to pay to go on campus for two hours a week or just simply go for one class… was kind of a slap in the face,” Kennedy said.

Vice President Maythe Alderete Gonzalez said that off campus parking could be a useful alternative for students wanting to avoid paying for parking.

“I know [paying for parking] can become a lot,” Gonzales said. “So if you can’t afford to pay for parking out of your budget, there’s always that option.”

The next Associated Students, Inc. meeting will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 16 via Zoom.