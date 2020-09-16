ASI Senate approves first reading of Policy Agenda on Equity Inclusion and Racial Justice

Long Beach State’s Associated Students, Inc. Senate approved the first reading of its Policy Agenda on Equity Inclusion and Racial Justice for 2020-21 at its meeting Wednesday.

The policy agenda, which is still in the planning stage, aims to create a more inclusive environment in response to systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S. and includes plans to review ASI’s investment, recruiting and marketing practices.

“We’re really just looking at all of ASI and seeing what are things that we need to revisit,” said Maythe Alderete Gonzalez, ASI vice president.

The agenda also included a measure to adopt an educational resolution in opposition of California Proposition 16, which would repeal affirmative action in the state. Affirmative action prevents discrimination based on race, sex and ethnicity in education and the workplace.

Part of the agenda plans to remove demographic information, like race, to help prevent bias in ASI’s recruitment practices.

“We are trying to ensure that we update our recruitment practices to prevent and combat any implicit or unconscious biases,” said Omar Prudencio Gonzalez, ASI president.

While the plan primarily focuses on supporting students of color, it also aims to create inclusivity for all races, genders and abilities. ASI intends to move forward with this by revising documents to use more inclusive language and evaluating the senate board itself to address possible diversity issues.

“This policy agenda does not represent everything that needs to happen, but it’s the first step,” said Miles Nevin, ASI executive director. “I’m looking at this as a year-long project, but it’s one where things need to get done.”

The second and final reading of the policy agenda will take place at their next meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 23.