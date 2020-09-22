Crime Blotter: Email scam, Beachside Dining Hall vandalized and suspicious activities

Email Scam

The University Police Department received information of an email scam disguised as a PayPal account on Wednesday, Sept. 16 around 2:45 p.m.

The victim alerted the UPD after reportedly being scammed $3,000. The source of the email is still unknown and the victim has not responded to the officer’s message.

PayPal has its Resolution Center to resolve transaction issues for scams such as this one. If students encounter a scam or phishing email, they can email [email protected].

Suspicious Circumstance

The UPD received a call Thursday, Sept. 17 about a group of teenagers swimming in the Maxson Plaza fountain around 4:30 p.m..

When officers arrived outside of Brotman Hall, the teenagers were asked to leave campus. The juveniles complied with the officers’ orders and left the area.

Vandalism

Jenny Lew, manager at Beachside Dining, reported that a monitor screen at the Beachside Dining Hall was vandalized on Wednesday, Sept, 16 at 3:15 p.m.

After examining the scene, officers determined that the screen was tampered with during the dining hall’s operating hours. There was no evidence suggesting that there was a break-in.

There is no one in custody for the damage.