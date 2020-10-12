Crime Blotter: Brush fire, burglary and suspicious persons

Fire

The University Police Department received a call about a brush fire at the intersection of East Campus Drive and East Seventh Street at 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Before the officers’ arrival, a pedestrian unsuccessfully attempted to put out the fire. Officers suppressed the fire using a fire extinguisher before the Long Beach Fire Department arrived.

LBPDt Station 14’s firefighters extinguished the fire upon arrival. The fire was not listed as out of control by the fire department, and the source of the fire was not found.

Burglary

The UPD was notified about a burglary at the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

One of the gardeners reported that a backpack leaf blower was stolen from a shed sometime earlier in the week. The stolen item is valued at between $500 and $600.

No point of entry was found in the shed, and there are currently no suspects.

Suspicious Persons

A group of three skateboarders was reported to the UPD for looking inside multiple cars parked in lot G15 on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Officers were unable to locate the subjects upon arrival. There have been no further calls about these individuals.