Crime Blotter: Domestic violence and verbal disturbance

Domestic Violence

The University Police Department received a call about a verbal confrontation between a couple in parking lot E2 on Friday, Oct. 9 around 2 p.m.

Before the officers arrived, a physical altercation occurred between the male and female subjects, and UPD officers arrested the male for domestic violence and transported him to the Long Beach City Jail.

No serious injuries occurred from the altercation, apart from a minor injury to the woman’s hand. The Long Beach Fire Department transported her to the Los Alamitos Medical Center for treatment.

The couple had no affiliation with the university.

Verbal Disturbance

A pedestrian reported that there was a confrontation occurring between a couple outside of Liberal Arts 3 on Wednesday, Oct. 14 around 10 a.m.

The male and female had a verbal altercation, which did not lead to anything physical. Officers separated the couple and found they had no affiliation with the university.

The female left campus on her own and the male was transported to his off-campus residence.

No arrests were made.