ASI Lobby Corps prepares for large turnout at on-campus voting center election day

Long Beach State’s voting center is expecting a large turnout on Election Day, according to Associated Students, Inc. Lobby Corps.

“Being Lobby Corps, we’re not here just for elections, once elections pass that’s not where the work is going to end,” said Senator Sumaiyah Hosaain. “Civic engagement is year-round in all communities.”

Vice President of University Relations Ricki Burgener said the voting center, hosted at Long Beach State’s Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center, is prepared to host a large turnout of voters..

According to the CSULB website, the Carpenter Center has been open for early in-person voting since Oct. 24 and will remain open until Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The center will be open and provide extended hours on Nov. 3 allowing voters to cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“I think this weekend up to Election Day will get crazier,” Burgener said.

On Election day, Lobby Corps will be tabling 25 feet away from the Carpenter Center and plan to give away an estimated 100 goodie bags to those who come to visit their booth. The bags will include school merchandise with masks and hand sanitizer as souvenirs.

In addition, ASI Lobby Corps is preparing an essay and video submission contest to encourage civic engagement post-election. The prizes will include gift cards as an incentive for students to participate.

More details about how to enter will be released soon by ASI.

The next ASI Lobby Corps meeting will be held next Thursday at 2:30 p.m. via Zoom.