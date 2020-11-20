Coronavirus, News

CSULB students required to quarantine after visiting relatives, officials say

by on

More in Coronavirus:

Tweet
Share
Share

Long Beach State students wishing to visit family out of state for the Thanksgiving holiday will have to perform a 14-day quarantine upon returning home, Beth Lesen, vice president of the Department of Student Affairs announced via email Friday. 

“Unfortunately, both our country and our state are in the midst of a severe uptick in the number of new cases of COVID-19. Due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, the CDC advises that we avoid traveling for the holidays as much as possible. We urge you to please take every precaution,” the email said.

Upon return from visiting family, students are expected to spend two weeks in self-quarantine to mitigate potential spread of the coronavirus. 

“We appreciate your attention to this information, your cooperation and your role in helping to keep our CSULB community healthy,” the email said. “I hope you enjoy some well-deserved time off and find safe ways to connect with loved ones.”

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Number of COVID-19 cases in Long Beach

Number of COVID-19 deaths in Long Beach

What to know about COVID-19

Common symptoms:

● Cough                   ● Fever

● Tiredness            ● Shortness of breath

● Chills                      ● Shaking

● Loss of taste      ● Loss of smell

● Muscle pain        ● Headache

● Sore throat

Symptoms can begin to present one to 14 days after initial exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

How is it transmitted?

● Close contact with someone, such as shaking hands or hugging.

● Contact with droplets from a sneeze or cough.

● Touching of eyes, mouth or nose with dirty hands.

Are you at risk?

● Have you traveled to an affected area within the past two weeks?

● Have you had close contact with someone who is infected?

If yes to either, and you begin to present symptoms, call your doctor and ask to be tested. 

Prevention:

There is currently no treatment for COVID-19, but the CDC recommends measures to contain the spread of the virus.

● Self-isolate; avoid contact with others including pets; only leave your house for food or medical attention.

● Wear a face mask.

● Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds; sanitizer must contain over 60% alcohol to be effective.

● Clean “high-touch” areas every day.  

● Maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals; abide by “social distancing” recommendations. 

● Avoid gatherings with more than nine people. 

 Alert health officials if you think you have COVID-19; monitor your symptoms.

Daily 49er newsletter