CSULB students required to quarantine after visiting relatives, officials say

Long Beach State students wishing to visit family out of state for the Thanksgiving holiday will have to perform a 14-day quarantine upon returning home, Beth Lesen, vice president of the Department of Student Affairs announced via email Friday.

“Unfortunately, both our country and our state are in the midst of a severe uptick in the number of new cases of COVID-19. Due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, the CDC advises that we avoid traveling for the holidays as much as possible. We urge you to please take every precaution,” the email said.

Upon return from visiting family, students are expected to spend two weeks in self-quarantine to mitigate potential spread of the coronavirus.

“We appreciate your attention to this information, your cooperation and your role in helping to keep our CSULB community healthy,” the email said. “I hope you enjoy some well-deserved time off and find safe ways to connect with loved ones.”