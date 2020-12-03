Gov. Gavin Newsom announces a stricter stay-at-home order based on regional hospital capacity.
Coronavirus, News

Newsom imposes temporary ban on nonessential travel, regional stay-at-home order to take effect based on ICU capacity

by on

More in Coronavirus:

Tweet
Share
Share

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that residents of California could face even tighter coronavirus restrictions and a potential shutdown of nonessential activity as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. 

As of Dec. 3, the state of California has had 1.27 million positively identified cases of COVID-19 and 19,400 deaths. Texas is leading in cases with 1.29 million. 

In fear of hospitals becoming overpopulated, Newsom emphasized that all nonessential travel is temporarily restricted statewide and a regional stay-at-home order will go into effect when an area’s intensive care unit capacity dips below 15%.

Mark Ghaly, secretary of the state’s Health and Human Services Agency, discusses California’s regional stay-at-home order Thursday, Dec. 3.

“We’re taking this to a whole new level,” Newsom said in a press conference. “This travel advisory is rather firm.” 

No regions in the state have been placed under the regional stay-at-home order yet, Newsom said in a tweet, and that the first doses of a vaccine are “arriving in the next few weeks.”

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia also announced Thursday via Twitter that he will be implementing his local vaccine plan as well as preparations for vaccination in the city. The Long Beach Health Department will be responsible for local distribution, the tweet said. 

State health officials maintained that residents of California should refrain from any travel whenever possible and emphasized that the Centers for Disease Control offered a shorter quarantine period of just 10 days, rather than the usual 14, for those without symptoms.  

“We know it’s a burden, we know it’s a toll,” said Mark Ghaly, secretary of the state’s Health and Human Services Agency. “The message of the day is as much as you can, stay at home and reduce your interactions.”

Ghaly emphasized the importance of “staying at home unless it’s absolutely essential to leave.” He asked residents to strongly consider canceling any travel plans and said that this advisory may become something of an enforcement if necessary. 

Ghaly said that social interactions are “a little more risky than they were a month ago” as cases continue to spike in the state. He asked that “we behave and work together as a state” and be “mindful of the ICU capacity.”

Based on data collected by the state, state officials stated that “reduced mixing… is a tool that we have seen be effective” in reducing the spread of the coronavirus. Once a vaccine is dispersed, Newsom said, California will begin to lift its temporary restrictions.  

“We are asking for everyone’s indulgence to minimize the mixing,” Newsom said. “We will get back to not only normalcy but resiliency and vibrancy that we were enjoying before this pandemic.” 

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Number of COVID-19 cases in Long Beach

Number of COVID-19 deaths in Long Beach

What to know about COVID-19

Common symptoms:

● Cough                   ● Fever

● Tiredness            ● Shortness of breath

● Chills                      ● Shaking

● Loss of taste      ● Loss of smell

● Muscle pain        ● Headache

● Sore throat

Symptoms can begin to present one to 14 days after initial exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

How is it transmitted?

● Close contact with someone, such as shaking hands or hugging.

● Contact with droplets from a sneeze or cough.

● Touching of eyes, mouth or nose with dirty hands.

Are you at risk?

● Have you traveled to an affected area within the past two weeks?

● Have you had close contact with someone who is infected?

If yes to either, and you begin to present symptoms, call your doctor and ask to be tested. 

Prevention:

There is currently no treatment for COVID-19, but the CDC recommends measures to contain the spread of the virus.

● Self-isolate; avoid contact with others including pets; only leave your house for food or medical attention.

● Wear a face mask.

● Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds; sanitizer must contain over 60% alcohol to be effective.

● Clean “high-touch” areas every day.  

● Maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals; abide by “social distancing” recommendations. 

● Avoid gatherings with more than nine people. 

 Alert health officials if you think you have COVID-19; monitor your symptoms.

Daily 49er newsletter