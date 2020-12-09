BREAKING: CSU anticipates return to in-person instruction in fall 2021

The California State University system announced in an email Wednesday that the 23-campus system is anticipating it will resume with in-person instruction in fall 2021.

“It’s critical that we provide as much advance notice as possible to students and their families, as we have done previously in announcing our moves toward primarily virtual instruction,” Chancellor Timothy P. White said in the email. “While we are currently going through a very difficult surge in the pandemic, there is light at the end of the tunnel with the promising progress on vaccines.”

The email did not specify the breadth of return, citing that a decision is still pending. However, the email said that there is “emerging evidence [that] provides optimism that the upcoming 2021-22 academic year can be conducted much more in person.”

A decision on the summer 2021 semester has yet to be made and plans to move forward with a mainly virtual semester for the spring 2021 remain in place.

“We are approaching planning for the 2021 fall term with the goal of having the majority of our on-campus experiences returning,” Chancellor-select Joseph I. Castro said. “This decision comes at a good time as high school and transfer students have until Dec. 15 to complete their applications for fall admission. I urge eligible students across the Golden State to apply for admission to one or more CSU campuses.”