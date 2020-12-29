Stay-at-home order extended for foreseeable future in California

California’s limited stay-at-home order originally set to remain in effect until Dec. 21 has been extended for the foreseeable future as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

According to the Department of Public Health, the order is slated to expire after the regional stay-at-home order ends in all of California’s regions. The limited order now prohibits nonessential retail businesses from operating between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The city of Long Beach has received 11,600 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine Dec. 23, which comes in addition to the 3,900 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Mayor Robert Garcia announced in a tweet.

“All hospital and medical personnel should be fully vaccinated in days,” Garcia wrote.

Colorado has seen America’s first case of a new coronavirus strain, Gov. Jared Polis confirmed in a tweet Tuesday. The variant, B117, was first reported in the United Kingdom last month.