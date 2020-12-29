Individuals wearing masks walk down the University Student Union stairs April 21. Ryan Guitare/Daily Forty-Niner
Coronavirus, News

Stay-at-home order extended for foreseeable future in California

by on

More in Coronavirus:

Tweet
Share
Share

California’s limited stay-at-home order originally set to remain in effect until Dec. 21 has been extended for the foreseeable future as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

According to the Department of Public Health, the order is slated to expire after the regional stay-at-home order ends in all of California’s regions. The limited order now prohibits nonessential retail businesses from operating between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The city of Long Beach has received 11,600 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine Dec. 23, which comes in addition to the 3,900 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Mayor Robert Garcia announced in a tweet

“All hospital and medical personnel should be fully vaccinated in days,” Garcia wrote. 

Colorado has seen America’s first case of a new coronavirus strain, Gov. Jared Polis confirmed in a tweet Tuesday. The variant, B117, was first reported in the United Kingdom last month. 

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Number of COVID-19 cases in Long Beach

Number of COVID-19 deaths in Long Beach

What to know about COVID-19

Common symptoms:

● Cough                   ● Fever

● Tiredness            ● Shortness of breath

● Chills                      ● Shaking

● Loss of taste      ● Loss of smell

● Muscle pain        ● Headache

● Sore throat

Symptoms can begin to present one to 14 days after initial exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

How is it transmitted?

● Close contact with someone, such as shaking hands or hugging.

● Contact with droplets from a sneeze or cough.

● Touching of eyes, mouth or nose with dirty hands.

Are you at risk?

● Have you traveled to an affected area within the past two weeks?

● Have you had close contact with someone who is infected?

If yes to either, and you begin to present symptoms, call your doctor and ask to be tested. 

Prevention:

There is currently no treatment for COVID-19, but the CDC recommends measures to contain the spread of the virus.

● Self-isolate; avoid contact with others including pets; only leave your house for food or medical attention.

● Wear a face mask.

● Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds; sanitizer must contain over 60% alcohol to be effective.

● Clean “high-touch” areas every day.  

● Maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals; abide by “social distancing” recommendations. 

● Avoid gatherings with more than nine people. 

 Alert health officials if you think you have COVID-19; monitor your symptoms.

Daily 49er newsletter