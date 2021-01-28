CSULB alumna lands White House job working for First Lady Jill Biden

Long Beach State alumna Asjia Garner has joined the Office of the First Lady, working on Jill Biden’s staff as communications coordinator.

Garner, who graduated in 2019, double-majored in journalism and international studies and worked as an intern for Warner Bros before transitioning to working in the political field, both for former President Barack Obama and President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

She announced via LinkedIn her position in the White House about a week ago and has received over 33,000 interactions as of Jan. 27.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CSU Long Beach (@csulongbeach)

“I’m humbled and honored to announce I’ll be serving as the Communications Coordinator for the First Lady. I’m so grateful to help execute her bold, inclusive mission with this diverse team,” she wrote on the post.

In 2019, Garner worked with the Obama Foundation as a digital media intern until she joined Biden’s campaign in Washington, D.C. working as a media production assistant. She was promoted to producer for the Biden campaign in August 2020, according to the university’s statement.

Garner received internship and job opportunities being a member of the Emma Bowen Foundation, the statement said, which strives to “recruit promising students of color and place them in multi-year paid internships at some of the nation’s leading media, PR and technology companies,” according to the organization’s website.

“Endless gratitude to my family, friends, colleagues, mentors and fellow women of color paving the way,” Garner said in her tweet. “Honored to continue the path for those after. God is good.”