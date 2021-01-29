Positive COVID-19 test within men’s basketball program prompts two-week pause

The Long Beach State men’s basketball program has been put on a two-week pause following the positive coronavirus test result within the Tier 1 cohort, according to a statement issued by director of athletic communications Roger Kirk.

“While it’s unfortunate that we weren’t able to play these games, this is why we have such a robust testing program,” Kirk said. “The safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff comes first and following the directives and protocols set for the program with our health officials allows us to keep that as our top priority.”

Slated to face off against UC San Diego in the Walter Pyramid this afternoon at 4 p.m., all competition play will be postponed until play until Feb. 6.